NYC man indicted for allegedly murdering 83-year-old neighbor, attacking others

Joevani Vale, 27, of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, was arraigned Friday on an indictment in which he is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree attempted assault, second-degree harassment, third-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree stalking, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Vale was held without bail and is return to court on Sept. 29.

Joevani Vale, 27, of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, was arraigned Friday on an indictment in which he is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree attempted assault, second-degree harassment, third-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree stalking, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Vale was held without bail and is return to court on Sept. 29.

Attorney information for Vale was not immediately known.

Gonzalez said, citing the investigation, on April 8, at around 12:47 p.m., a woman walking in the vicinity of Third Avenue and Pacific Street in Brooklyn was followed by Vale who proceeded to ask her if she was lost, to which she said she wasn't. Vale then allegedly continued to follow her, so she stopped to let him pass and he allegedly punched her in the shoulder.

In another alleged incident at around 1:25 p.m., in the vicinity of 134 Nevins Street, Vale was apparently walking behind a woman when he slashed her back thigh. She was treated at a local hospital.

Then at around 2:20 p.m., Vale allegedly followed Ramon Cintron into an elevator at 185 Nevins Street, at the Wyckoff Gardens Housing Development, where they both resided, and took out a sharp object and allegedly stabbed Cintron in the neck, torso, back and legs, around 30 times.

Allegedly, when Cintron tried to get out of the elevator when the doors opened, Vale proceeded to kick him back into the elevator and fled, Gonzalez said, citing the investigation.

Vale was eventually arrested on April 11 --a few days after the incidents took place. The day after his arrest, at around 11:45 p.m., Vale was in the psychiatric ward at Maimonides Medical Center and was being guarded by two NYPD officers, who escorted him to the bathroom. Allegedly, after he finished using the bathroom, he made a fist and punched one of the officers in the face.

"I am heartbroken that 83-year-old Ramon Cintron died in such a violent and horrifying way and my condolences go out to his family, friends and neighbors. We will now seek to hold the defendant responsible for the murder of Mr. Cintron, as well as the other alleged attacks with which he is charged," Gonzalez said.