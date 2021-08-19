NYC Man Had 10,000+ Bullets, Silencers, Switchblades, Brass Knuckles, DA Says

A Queens man faces more than 100 criminal counts after cops stopped him, found a huge cache of ammunition in his car, and then allegedly found an enormous arsenal of guns, ammo and other weapons in his home.

Richard McCormick, 42, of Richmond Hill, had more than 1,000 bullets in his car and nearly 10,000 in his home, in addition to the wide variety of weapons and weapon parts, the Queens District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

According to the DA's office, McCormick was seen at a Pennsylvania gun show last Sunday morning buying various items, which he loaded into his car and then drove back to New York.

Shortly after crossing into the city, Port Authority cops stopped McCormick and uncovered the haul, which also included 44 magazines, parts for a 9mm pistol and a switchblade.

A search warrant served on his home turned up $8,500 in cash, the parts for three more guns, four silencers, two more switchblades and a pair of brass knuckles.

McCormick now faces 117 counts, including a variety of charges for criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Tuesday night and ordered held without bail; he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.