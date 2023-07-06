NY man gets 27 years to life for killing building super, burying him in unmarked grave

What to Know A Brooklyn man was sentenced for the 2017 murder of a building superintendent in Bushwick who was hired to replace him -- and then attempting to cover up the crime by burying the body in an unmarked grave outside his grandmother's home, the local district attorney's office said.

Keith Floyd, 44, of Bushwick, was sentenced Thursday to 27 years to life in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree hindering prosecution, and concealment of a human corpse, on February 21, 2023, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

Gonzalez said, citing the evidence, that on Sept. 27, 2017, Floyd killed 41-year-old Daniel Rivera by asphyxiation. At the time, Rivera was working as a super for a building management company in Bushwick and had been hired to replace Floyd after he was fired. Floyd was also set to be evicted from his apartment, which was going to go to Rivera.

According to Gonzalez, Floyd was also facing eviction from his apartment on Himrod Street on Sept. 29, 2017, as it was would have gone to Rivera.

Days before his eviction, according to the evidence, Floyd began to communicate with Rivera on the phone and via text messages.

On Sept. 27, 2017, the day of the murder, Floyd left his Himrod Street apartment shortly after 3 p.m. and walked about five blocks to a property on Grove Street that Rivera cleaned and maintained. Around 40 minutes later, Floyd killed Rivera at that property, the district attorney said, citing the evidence.

Subsequently, Floyd and his sister, Adrianna Floyd, 41, returned to the Grove Street property, wrapped Rivera's body in trash bags, loaded him into a shopping cart, and brought him to Floyd's apartment.

At around 2:17 a.m., three days later on Sept. 30, 2017, Floyd used Rivera's cellphone to send a text to Rivera's boss, posing as Rivera, saying he was quitting because he found a new job, the district attorney's office said.

Floyd was then seen on surveillance video that morning wheeling the shopping cart with RIvera's body down the block to his grandmother’s home at Himrod Street, where he buried him.

Five days later, on Oct. 5, 2017, the NYPD received an anonymous tip about a dead body buried in a the backyard and found found Rivera’s body the next day buried in a shallow grave. He was wrapped in plastic trash bags and had a clear plastic garbage wrapped tightly around his head and neck, prosecutors said.

The New York City Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death was homicidal asphyxia.

“The senselessness of this cold-blooded murder shocks the conscience, and my heart continues to be with Daniel Rivera’s loved ones,” Gonzalez said.