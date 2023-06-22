NYC man gets 22 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mother, stepfather

What to Know A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering his ex-girlfriend's mother and stepfather, shooting and stabbing both years ago, the local district attorney said.

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering his ex-girlfriend's mother and stepfather, shooting and stabbing both years ago, the local district attorney said.

Jerry Maisonett, 35, was sentenced Thursday to 22 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder on Aug. 8, 2022, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday.

Citing an investigation, Gonzalez said that on Dec. 28, 2015, at about 3:30 p.m., Maisonett and another person, shot and stabbed Rosie Sanchez, 38 and Anderson Nunez, 40, in their apartment on Batchelder Street, in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Maisonett's former girlfriend, Destiny García, also lived in the apartment.

Sanchez was shot in the head and stabbed in the heart. Meanwhile, Nunez was shot twice and stabbed more than 30 times.

Maisonett was arrested nearly two months later on Feb. 16, 2016, following an investigation.

“Today’s lengthy sentence holds this defendant accountable for his role in this brutal and horrific double murder that robbed two innocent victims of their lives," Gonzalez said. "The depravity of these crimes cannot be overstated, and while no sentence can bring the victims back to their family and friends, I hope this sentence offers them some sense of solace.”

Meanwhile, García, 22, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2016, after she spoke about the killings to a cousin, who then informed police.

Garcia was subsequently convicted of two counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She will be sentenced on Aug. 3, 2023.