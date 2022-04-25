NYC Man Dies After Walking Into Burning Car: Witness

Questions surrounding a mysterious death consumed a New York City neighborhood Friday after a man was found dead inside a burned car.

The car burst into flames on Intervale Avenue in the Bronx before the sun came up, around 5:30 a.m. All that remained hours later was the shell of a Toyota Camry.

Double parked on the street, the sedan was barely recognizable when police discovered the body in the backseat.

Neighbors who live nearby were stunned by what they saw just outside their doors.

“I was just surprised. Just surprised. Coming out like my super called me and said your car caught fire and I was like what! The fire was very bad," Kirk Komteye said.

Komteye owned one of the two cars parked next to the Camry also damaged in the early morning inferno. He was able to salvage his child's car seat and some groceries.

Police have not released the victim's name but friends and family who gathered by the cars throughout the day identified the person as a beloved fixture in the neighborhood, a man in his 30s who always looked to help others.

One witness told police they saw the man get into the burning car.

Authorities have not released the findings of their investigation.