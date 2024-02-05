NYC man dies after getting hit by two cars; fleeing driver arrested

A Westchester man was placed under arrest, accused of leaving the scene of a crash in New York City that killed a pedestrian. The victim, police say, was hit not once, but twice.

Police said 22-year-old Wilbert de Jesus Cordero was walking through a Bronx intersection around 4 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by two cars going opposite directions in the Parkchester section.

The driver of a Mercedes Benz driving south on White Plains Road struck Cordero, according to police, throwing him into the northbound lane. It was in that lane where a second driver behind the wheel of a BMW ran the Bronx man over.

Police said that second driver stopped, then drove off, before eventually deciding to return to the scene. Officers arrested Adam Vilajeti, 25, of Scarsdale, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.

The first driver that struck Cordero, police said, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Mercedes sits at scene of deadly crash that killed a 22-year-old pedestrian.

According to a preliminary report by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad, Cordero had been crossing the street mid-block was hit. Medics rushed him to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Martin Aponte said Cordero recently started working at his store. The young man, Aponte said, recently came to the Bronx from the Dominican Republic.

"Last night, he was in the barber shop and he was going home. Maybe he didn't take care when crossing the street," Aponte said.