NYC Man Admits Shooting Mom of His Baby Boy in Eye on Her Lawn, Killing Her

A 36-year-old Queens man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for shooting the mother of his baby boy in the eye on her own front lawn, killing her, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Robert Rodriguez admitted killing 21-year-old Luz Cuza in the overnight hours of Sept. 17, 2017. The two were in Cuza's front yard, on 147th Street in Cambria Heights, around 2 a.m. that day when Cuza's brother spotted them.

He also saw Rodriguez had a gun, according to prosecutors, and spoke to him about it, then went inside the house. Minutes later, there was a gunshot. The brother ran back outside and found Cuza on the ground. She was shot in the eye.

It killed her.

Rodriguez was walking away from the scene carrying a shoebox at the time, prosecutors said. Cuza's brother started banging on neighbors' doors for help, pleading for someone to call 911. Someone did.

Officers responding to Rodriguez's 225th Street address found a loaded semiautomatic pistol and 48 rounds of ammo in the shoebox he was holding when he left the scene. Forensics proved the gun was the same one used to kill Cuza.

Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced to 19 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, at a hearing next month.

"In pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to killing the mother of his infant son, a young woman who also had two other children, during an argument in front of her home," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "This tragedy is a grim reminder that violence is never the solution to a dispute."