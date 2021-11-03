sex crimes

NYC Man Accused of Murder, Sex Crime in Case of 29-Year-Old Found Dead in His Building

The victim, Jiaomei Zhou, was found unresponsive in her alleged killer's building vestibule Monday night

Police tape
Getty Images

A 52-year-old Queens man has been charged with murder and aggravated sex abuse in the death of a 29-year-old woman who was found unconscious in the vestibule of her alleged killer's building this week, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim, Jiaomei Zhou, was pronounced dead at the scene when officers responded to a 911 call at suspect Quiming Wan's Main Street address around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wan was taken into custody for questioning at the time and charged a day later with murdering and sexually abusing Zhou. It wasn't clear if the two knew each other.

No other details were immediately available, nor was it clear if Wan had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.

Local

Decision 2021 2 hours ago

NJ Governor's Race Has Murphy, Ciattarelli in Dead Heat

Long Island 4 hours ago

Suffolk Police Officer Struck by Vehicle While Investigating Accident in Yaphank

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

sex crimesQueensCRIME STOPPERSmurder
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us