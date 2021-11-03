NYC Man Accused of Murder, Sex Crime in Case of 29-Year-Old Found Dead in His Building

A 52-year-old Queens man has been charged with murder and aggravated sex abuse in the death of a 29-year-old woman who was found unconscious in the vestibule of her alleged killer's building this week, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim, Jiaomei Zhou, was pronounced dead at the scene when officers responded to a 911 call at suspect Quiming Wan's Main Street address around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Wan was taken into custody for questioning at the time and charged a day later with murdering and sexually abusing Zhou. It wasn't clear if the two knew each other.

No other details were immediately available, nor was it clear if Wan had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.