NYC ‘Kidnapping' Victim Seen Tossed Into Minivan Found Safe, Was Not in Danger: NYPD

The woman picked up in the middle of the night and tossed into a dark minivan in what police believed to be a brazen kidnapping off a Brooklyn street has been found safely, and was not in fact the victim of a crime, the NYPD determined.

Police circulated surveillance images over the weekend from the Friday morning incident in Gravesend, that from witness accounts appeared to be the kidnapping of an adult woman. It happened around 1:45 a.m. near Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue.

The images appeared to show a male suspect approach the woman before picking her up and carrying her to the getaway minivan -- last seen driving northbound on Stillwell.

The department released descriptions of the wanted man and woman, as well as the van, hoping to track them down.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It proved successful. The Major Case Squad managed to locate the couple before the weekend's end and determined that not only did they know each other, but that no crime had been committed.

Further details surrounding the incident were not provided.