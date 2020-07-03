Military Aircraft to Fly Over NYC on Fourth of July

The skies above New York City will be booming with more than the sounds of fireworks on Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced plans of a flyover event with aircraft from the Air Force and Marine Corps recognizing New York City's role "in the birth of this great nation."

The event, expected in other major cities, has been coined "Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution."

The aircraft are scheduled to fly over the Hudson River at 5:00 p.m. and past the Statue of Liberty. The flyover is weather dependent, but Storm Team 4 is not forecasting any significant weather events.

According to the announcement, the flyover will be led by the Air Force's Thunderbirds. The planes over the city a short time ago for a coordinated event honoring coronavirus frontline workers.

B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, as well as F-15 and F-22 fighters and Marine Corps F-35 fighters will follow the Thunderbirds.