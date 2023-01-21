NYC Is Home to One of the Ugliest Buildings in the World, According to Website

A new list found that New York City is home to one of the ugliest buildings in the world.

Building supply website BuildWorld compiled tweets criticizing the appearance of some of the world's most popular buildings, and a Manhattan eyesore made the list. In fact, it was rated near the top.

The site found that the Verizon Building, in lower Manhattan near the Brooklyn Bridge, ranked number three for the most tweets calling the building ugly.

The top eyesore in the world? That goes to the J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C. Boston's city hall building was second, while the Watergate Complex in D.C. and the Denver International Airport rounded out the top 5.