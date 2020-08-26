NYC Inspects Schools' Ventilation as Safety Concerns Over Reopening Mount

A hundred teams of inspectors are rushing to inspect thousands of New York City classrooms to ensure that proper ventilation is in place to keep students and staff safe from the coronavirus — and all inspections must be completed within a month.

Firefighters and building inspectors will be installing ten thousand air filters in more than thousands of classrooms across the city's five boroughs before school begins on Sept. 10. They're going classroom door to classroom door to open any windows and if there's no way for air to properly circulate in a classroom or school building, no one will be permitted to use that space, Mayor Bill de Blasio and School Chancellor Richard Carranza said Monday.

Samya Chavez is among more than 300,000 parents who have already opted their children out of in-person learning this fall.

"It's for their safety. As long as there's no vaccine around, as a parent, I'm very scared. So I'm going to keep my kids at home," said Chavez said.

Last week, the city's biggest teachers' union threatened to strike if schools reopen under the mayor's current plan, which the union president says lacks specifics and transparency. The United Federal of Teachers on Tuesday said ventilation was among the issues the union highlighted in its checklist for safe school reopening released last week.

"Even before our press conference, UFT teams had begun checking every school building for ventilation and other safety problems. Those inspections are continuing," the union's spokesperson said in a statement. UFT President Mike Mulgrew has yet to sign off on any plan after he said no school should open unless it meets all the criteria outside in the union's safety checklist, which covers a range of topics from PPE to ventilation.

Meanwhile, more than 200 principals of the city's 1,700-plus public schools have applied to hold classes outdoor, such as in schoolyards and parks, after de Blasio announced the plan to do so with less than three weeks to go.

“Though the idea of outdoor learning has real merit, the city’s plan will not be implemented nearly as well as it could have been if the mayor had simply given principals the time and support they need,” Mark Cannizzaro, the president of the union that represents city school principals, said in a statement earlier this week.

The Council of School Supervisors & Administration is now also calling for a delay to the start of the school year.

Principals in the Bronx on Tuesday expressed additional concerns when it comes to outdoor learning. They sent a letter to City Hall, expressing their worries about the recent spike in shootings near schools.

"How are we going to safeguard our students and staff from events that are out of our control due to high crime in the area? We have yet to hear a plan to address this concern," the letter read.

In response, a spokesperson for the mayor said, “We know this is an incredibly difficult time for school leaders across the city. We’re continuing to work with our union partners to guarantee a successful reopening and will not rest until every single school has what they need to begin the school year safely.”