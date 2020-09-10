Trump Lauds Imminent Return of NYC Indoor Dining But Says It ‘Should Go Faster!'

What to Know Indoor dining can reopen in New York City at 25% capacity Sept. 30; the state will reassess whether capacity can be upped in early November

Mandatory COVID precautions include temperature checks, no bar service and mask requirements; restaurants also have to ensure proper air filtration and make sure to get customers' numbers to assist contact tracing efforts

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement capped months of back-and-forth between the restaurant industry and government; NYC restaurants had filed a lawsuit against the state and city over the ban's ongoing cost to business

President Donald Trump praised New York City's imminent return to indoor dining in a tweet early Thursday, calling it a "step in the right direction" but saying the reopening process should move along faster.

The tweet follows Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement a day earlier that indoor dining could return in the five boroughs Sept. 30 but the reopening of dine-in for the first time in more than six months will come with a bevy of strict regulations.

New York City indoor dining to reopen on September 30, at 25% capacity. A step in the right direction, but should go faster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

Restaurants be limited to 25 percent capacity, all customers will be required to wear masks (except when seated at their table) and submit to temperature checks, and one member of each party will have to give contact tracing information. There will be no bar service and restaurants must close by midnight — and the public will be asked to anonymously report violations by phone or text.

"This may not look like the indoor dining that we all know and love, but it is progress for restaurant workers and all New Yorkers," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The governor set a Nov. 1 deadline to reassess the infection rate, currently below 1 percent for the 33rd straight day — and if it is not rising at that time, indoor dining capacity might double. But if the infection rate rises to 2 percent, the city said, dining would be reassessed immediately. New York City last saw over 2 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive in early June.

UPDATE: On September 30, indoor dining in NYC can resume at 25% capacity.



Strict restrictions will be in place. pic.twitter.com/ORzwGM67PQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 9, 2020

"If there's a spike, then bang — we can hit pause," Cuomo said. "We can always reassess the guidelines and 50 percent would be the next increase ... We'll just watch it and see what we hear and study the evidence."

Cuomo's announcement caps days of increasing clamor from restaurant owners, who said the state had little excuse to keep them closed when malls and casinos were open and when indoor dining was already available just miles away.

Cuomo had said the problem was compliance -- or in the city's case, a lack of enforcement of it. But he said Wednesday the city will contribute 400 personnel to an existing task force of the State Liquor Authority and state police to ensure compliance with the new orders -- a deal apparently hammered out not just with Mayor de Blasio, but with other city officials too.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

"We have been talking to all stakeholders up until the moment I just walked out," Cuomo said at a Manhattan news conference, and added that customers will essentially have to to police themselves. "This is good news and the right step forward, especially for restaurant owners and staff who have been struggling through this time. But it is up to all of us to ensure compliance and the health and safety of those around us."

"New Yorkers will keep New York safe," he added.

New York City restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 with an extensive set of rules, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

De Blasio, who has been besieged by indoor dining questions during virtually ever recent press briefing, said Wednesday ahead of Cuomo's announcement that the concern comes down to more than enforcement. He spoke about evidence that shows indoor dining contributed to COVID surges in other states and countries.

Restaurant owners say their businesses have been down 70 percent since March and were outraged indoor dining had been available in neighboring parts of the state, as well as in New Jersey,. Many in the industry praised Cuomo's decision, and even more so are hopeful the capacity limit will be able to increase soon.

"Running a restaurant is a labor of love, and along with many colleagues and staff members, we have struggled through the unparalleled challenges of this pandemic, working our best to safely provide hospitality to hungry New Yorkers via curbside pickup, deliveries and outdoor spaces, not knowing how much longer we can go," said NYC restaurateur Danny Meyer. "I join my colleagues in thanking the Governor for opening the door to a safe and gradual recovery by providing a sensible solution for indoor dining and look forward to working with everyone to guarantee the safety of our customers and staff."