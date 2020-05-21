NYC Inches Closer to Shutdown’s End as Cuomo Warns ‘Don’t Get Arrogant’

What to Know A seventh New York region reopened Wednesday, leaving just New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson shut down; NJ and CT have also eased a number of restrictions -- and most tri-state beaches reopen Friday

New antibody testing in lower-income NYC neighborhoods shows infections are still spreading; 27% of 8,000 tested had antibodies, compared with about 20% of the population citywide

New York alone accounts for about 1/4 of the national death toll, which is quickly approaching 100,000; confirmed tri-state deaths top 37,000

With more restrictions easing each day, an energized tri-state area is beginning to get into the groove of its new normal. For the first time in months, people lined up to eat (al fresco) at their favorite restaurants in Connecticut Wednesday, as New Jerseyans stood, socially distant, in line to buy their summer beach badges.

In New York, religious groups of up to 10 people are permitted starting Thursday. The same small crowds are also allowed for Memorial Day ceremonies to honor veterans -- as flags remain at half-staff, indefinitely, across the tri-state area to honor the tens of thousands of lives lost to its ongoing war against COVID-19.

That war is far from over. Seven of New York's 10 regions have started to reopen for business, aware that the slightest misstep could trigger a setback on one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's seven criteria to continue on the path forward.

The governor has urged those regions to proceed cautiously, warning, "If people get arrogant and casual about this pandemic, you will see the infection rate go up. It’s that simple."

New York City and Long Island have each met four of the seven requirements as of Thursday. Both regions have yet to identify and train their complete contact tracing armies; they're required to have at least 30 tracers for every 100,000 residents. Long Island continues to struggle on the hospital death rate metric, while New York City has yet to make the hospital and ICU beds available that Cuomo says it needs to have to ensure it can handle a potential viral resurgence.

Region by Region Status

Even as overall infection rates slow in the five boroughs, alarming new data shows COVID-19 continues to spread practically unabated in some high-risk neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods are lower-income and predominantly communities of color -- and they're the prime source of new hospitalizations.

Church-based antibody testing of 8,000 people across the five boroughs found a 27 percent positivity rate, meaning all those people had the virus at some point. That's higher than the 19.9 percent citywide positivity rate from Cuomo's earlier antibody testing study, which was conducted at random in places like grocery stores. Certain neighborhoods like the Bronx's Morningside (43 percent) and Brooklyn's Brownsville (41 percent) tested for the antibodies at even higher rates.

Cuomo announced new partnerships with Northwell Health and SOMOS to expand testing in the hardest-hit communities. He also vowed more targeted outreach and directed local governments to focus on that as well. It's one thing to offer the tests, another to encourage people to go out and be tested. Masks and other supplies have been funneled into NYCHA developments for weeks now. It's not clear how many residents actually use them on a daily basis.

New data published by the city health department shows death rates are higher in lower-income ZIP codes. The five boroughs account for two-thirds of the 22,976 confirmed virus deaths statewide. The city reports another 4,781 probable deaths, primarily in lower-income neighborhoods, which bring its toll above 20,000. A recent CDC report suggests the actual toll could be even higher.

Overall, New York's daily death tolls continue to decline across the board. The state has averaged about 108 deaths a day over the last three days -- a still staggering number but a grim relief from a devastating stretch near 800 in April.

New Jersey continues to report almost 200 deaths per day and now reports more fatalities per 100,000 residents than any other state. As of Wednesday, it had lost 10,586 people, at least. Connecticut has reported more than 3,500 deaths.

Nationally, the toll is fast approaching a grim 100,000 milestone, with NBC News reporting more than 94,000 U.S. virus deaths as of Thursday. A new virus projection model that curates data from 41 diverse models projects the country could lose another 20,000 just over the next two weeks.