NYC hotel prices reaching record highs amid peak of holiday season

By NBC New York Staff

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Travelers pouring into New York City for the holiday are getting a case of sticker shock, especially when it comes to where they're staying.

Hotel rooms are up almost 20% from November, according to travel site Trivago's hotel price index. In November, the average hotel ran $452 a night for a Thanksgiving stay — a time popular with tourists, given the parade and the kickoff of all the holiday festivities. In December, that price jumped up to $529, the site found.

Recent prices had previously peaked in October, when the average price for a room was at $504, up $4 from the month before. Compare those prices to what they were at over the summer, when July and August saw the average price at $367 and $360, respectively.

Overall, prices are up about five percent from 2022.

A contributing factor could be the city's crackdown on short-term rentals like Airbnb that went into effect in the fall.

