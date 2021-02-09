Victor Rivera

NYC Homeless Shelter Exec Fired After Sexual Abuse Allegations

A founder of one of the city's largest homeless shelter operators was fired Monday in the wake of a published report detailing accounts from 10 women accusing him of sexual assault and allegations that he used the organization's reach to benefit himself.

In a statement, the board of directors of the Bronx Parent Housing Network said Victor Rivera had been fired as the top executive of the organization that he had helped found.

The New York Times had reported Sunday that Rivera had been accused of sexual assault or harassment by 10 women, some of them employees. The report also alleged Rivera hired family members and sent contracts to close associates. The city has paid the organization more than $274 million to run homeless shelters and provide services since 2017, according to the report.

Rivera could not be reached. In a statement to the Times for its original report, he said the allegations “are unfair, baseless and without merit.”

In its statement released on Monday, the board said it condemned “this abhorrent and abusive conduct."

It added, “BPHN is committed to conducting a complete and thorough inquiry and will fully cooperate with the proper authorities investigating these allegations to ensure that BPHN can continue to provide safe shelter for all."

The report resulted in the city ordering an independent audit of the city’s nonprofit shelter providers.

