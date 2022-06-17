NYC Home Lit Ablaze With at Least 5 People Inside: Cops

Cops are looking for a man they say lit a Brooklyn house ablaze with at least five people inside earlier this spring, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the man walked up to a home at 84th Street and 16th Avenue in Bensonhurst in the overnight hours on May 30 and used an open flame to set the building on fire. He then ran off.

No one was hurt in the arson case, a motive for which remains unclear at this time, police said. Property damage was reported.

Police say the suspect may have a tattoo on his right arm. They released a photo of him (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.