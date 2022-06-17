CRIME STOPPERS

NYC Home Lit Ablaze With at Least 5 People Inside: Cops

No one was hurt but property damage was reported

bk arson
Handout

Cops are looking for a man they say lit a Brooklyn house ablaze with at least five people inside earlier this spring, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the man walked up to a home at 84th Street and 16th Avenue in Bensonhurst in the overnight hours on May 30 and used an open flame to set the building on fire. He then ran off.

No one was hurt in the arson case, a motive for which remains unclear at this time, police said. Property damage was reported.

Police say the suspect may have a tattoo on his right arm. They released a photo of him (above).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBrooklynarsonBensonhurst
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us