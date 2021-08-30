NYC Hit-Run Driver Kills Woman, Sends Metal Debris Into Another: Cops

A hit-and-run driver barreled off a Bronx street and into a 44-year-old woman, then collided with metal items that were on the sidewalk and sent those hurtling into a 53-year-old woman over the weekend, police said. The younger woman died.

Cops responding to a 911 call of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle at the intersection of East Fordham Road and Morris Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday found both victims unconscious with trauma to their bodies. They were taken to a hospital, where the 44-year-old woman died. The 53-year-old is expected to be OK.

Police say the driver was heading east on East Fordham Road and veered, injuring the two women before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Squad is investigating.