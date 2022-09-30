New York City

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

Getty Images

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again.

Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Indoor temperatures also have to be at least 62 degrees overnight, regardless of outdoor temperature.

By law, landlords can't violate tenants' protected rights, which includes the right to heat and hot water (the latter of which is year-round). If an apartment is lacking ither, the city recommends contacting the building owner, managing agent or superintendent first. If that proves ineffective, the city recommends filing a 311 complaint.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

New York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us