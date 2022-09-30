NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again.

Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Indoor temperatures also have to be at least 62 degrees overnight, regardless of outdoor temperature.

By law, landlords can't violate tenants' protected rights, which includes the right to heat and hot water (the latter of which is year-round). If an apartment is lacking ither, the city recommends contacting the building owner, managing agent or superintendent first. If that proves ineffective, the city recommends filing a 311 complaint.