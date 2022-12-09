NYC Health Officials Urge New Yorkers to Wear Masks Amid Rise in Tridemic Cases

In the face of high levels of COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases, New York City's health officials have issued an advisory, strongly urging New Yorkers to use masks.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan says that the rise in respiratory viruses is the reason as to why the city's health office is recommending, not only the use of masks, but also vaccinations and boosters.

"While respiratory viruses are spreading at high levels in NYC, there are common-sense ways to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season: vaccination, boosters, wearing a mask indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don't feel well," Vasan said in a tweet.

While respiratory viruses are spreading at high levels in NYC, there are common-sense ways to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season: vaccination, boosters, wearing a mask indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don't feel well: https://t.co/sQgAPLhjMo https://t.co/nmYf7bJiVq — Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD (@NYCHealthCommr) December 9, 2022

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The city's advisory recommends that everyone should wear a mask at all times while indoors, as well as in crowded outdoor settings. City officials also urge those who are sick and unable to separate from others to wear masks. Additionally, those who are COVID-19 positive should wear masks.

"Wear a high-quality mask, such as a KN95 or KF94 or an N95 respirator, for additional protection," city health officials say.

Doctors across the country and the tri-state are worried about a potentially long winter, as hospitals see a spike in RSV cases, as well as COVID and the flu — with concerns mounting. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.