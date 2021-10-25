Halloween

NYC Haunted Houses: Here's Where to See the Best Halloween Decorations

Here's where you can find the spookiest Halloween decorations around Manhattan.

By Linda Gaudino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

From haunted houses to scary movies, Halloween is full of frightful fun for children and adults to enjoy. Besides getting ready for trick-or-treating, New York City residents have styled their townhomes with over-the-top spooky decorations.

Here's where you can find the most decorated houses on the block.

Upper East Side

If you are looking for witchcraft and wizardry, this townhome will make your skin crawl with bubbling cauldrons and mysterious potions.

Location: East 67th St. and Madison Ave.

67th St. & Madison Ave. | Credit: NBC New York, Linda Gaudino

Take a page straight out of Edgar Allen Poe's "The Raven," with added ghoulish haunts and a beautifully crafted blue front entrance. Next door will have you tangled up in cobwebs with giant hanging spiders and hovering ghosts.

As an added bonus to this location, an adorably crafted pumpkin patch stoop is located right across the street.

Location: 61st St. between 3rd Ave. and 2nd Ave.

61st St. between 3rd Ave. & 2nd Ave. | Credit: NBC New York, Linda Gaudino
Linda Gaudino
Credit: NBC New York, Linda Gaudino

Midtown

Hopping onto fire escapes and hanging off windowsills, watch out for these glow-in-the-dark skeletons and their four-legged friends.

Location: East 36th St. between Park Ave. and Lexington Ave.

Linda Gaudino
Credit: NBC New York, Linda Gaudino

Watch out Exxon, Chevron and BP - this haunted house is calling out these companies and making a statement with climate change with a "Climate Deniers House of Horrors."

Location: East 38th St. and Park Ave.

Linda Gaudino
Credit: NBC New York, Linda Gaudino

Want to pick a pumpkin, but not looking to head out of town? Check out Carnegie Diner & Cafe's latest pick-your-own patch.

Location: 205 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

To spot this year's giant pumpkin, head to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for classic Fall looks.

Location: Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112

Credit: NBC New York, Linda Gaudino

Chelsea & West Village

Wind down at this magical hippie haunt, featuring wandering garden gnomes, polka-dotted mushrooms and a cozy wood-burning fireplace.

Location: West 22nd St. between 8th Ave. and 9th Ave.

Credit: NBC New York, Linda Gaudino

And if you are in the neighborhood, stop by Grove Court in the West Village. Here's a throwback from last year's enchanting Fall garden.

South Street Seaport

Take advantage of this gorgeous, Instagram-worthy photo op under an arch made of vibrant gourds and pumpkins. The display even lights up at night.

Below is a map to help guide your Halloween haunted house journey. Happy Haunting!

This article tagged under:

HalloweenManhattanhaunted housedecorationshalloween decoration
