NYC Haunted Houses: Here's Where to See the Best Halloween Decorations

From haunted houses to scary movies, Halloween is full of frightful fun for children and adults to enjoy. Besides getting ready for trick-or-treating, New York City residents have styled their townhomes with over-the-top spooky decorations.

Here's where you can find the most decorated houses on the block.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Upper East Side



If you are looking for witchcraft and wizardry, this townhome will make your skin crawl with bubbling cauldrons and mysterious potions.

Location: East 67th St. and Madison Ave.

Take a page straight out of Edgar Allen Poe's "The Raven," with added ghoulish haunts and a beautifully crafted blue front entrance. Next door will have you tangled up in cobwebs with giant hanging spiders and hovering ghosts.

As an added bonus to this location, an adorably crafted pumpkin patch stoop is located right across the street.

Location: 61st St. between 3rd Ave. and 2nd Ave.

Linda Gaudino

Midtown

Hopping onto fire escapes and hanging off windowsills, watch out for these glow-in-the-dark skeletons and their four-legged friends.

Location: East 36th St. between Park Ave. and Lexington Ave.

Linda Gaudino

Watch out Exxon, Chevron and BP - this haunted house is calling out these companies and making a statement with climate change with a "Climate Deniers House of Horrors."

Location: East 38th St. and Park Ave.

Linda Gaudino

Want to pick a pumpkin, but not looking to head out of town? Check out Carnegie Diner & Cafe's latest pick-your-own patch.

Location: 205 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

To spot this year's giant pumpkin, head to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for classic Fall looks.

Location: Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112

Chelsea & West Village

Wind down at this magical hippie haunt, featuring wandering garden gnomes, polka-dotted mushrooms and a cozy wood-burning fireplace.

Location: West 22nd St. between 8th Ave. and 9th Ave.

And if you are in the neighborhood, stop by Grove Court in the West Village. Here's a throwback from last year's enchanting Fall garden.

South Street Seaport

Take advantage of this gorgeous, Instagram-worthy photo op under an arch made of vibrant gourds and pumpkins. The display even lights up at night.

Below is a map to help guide your Halloween haunted house journey. Happy Haunting!