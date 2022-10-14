NYC Gunman Pleads Guilty to Killing of Partner in ‘Botched' Car Attack

The shooting allegedly behind what prosecutors call a "botched" attack on a group of men seated in a parked car nearly three years ago, has pleaded guilty of firing the fatal shot that killed his so-called accomplice.

Queens officials said Nazieer Basir pleaded guilty in court Thursday to the Dec. 7, 2020, killing of Royhessney Sintjago. The 22-year-old was shot and killed by a bullet to the head in an attack gone wrong.

Prosecutors said Basir and three others, Sintjago included, approached "a group of rivals" in Ozone Park. The group inside the car took off, with Sintjago reportedly chasing after them on foot.

Basir fired a pair of shots, one striking Sintjago in the head, according to officials. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter before a Queens judge this week.

“This case is as appalling as it is completely senseless. In pleading guilty, the defendant took responsibility for killing an accomplice during a botched attack meant for a group of rivals," District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Basir faces up to 17 years in prison at his sentencing hearing next month.