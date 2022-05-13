NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say.

The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40 p.m. Sunday and unleashed their destructive tirade once inside, according to police.

No injuries were reported, but surveillance footage shows the damage was extensive. One suspect is seen at one point taking some kind of tool and trying to smash the camera as others continue destroying items in the store, video shows.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.