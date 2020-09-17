As Seen On

NYC Groundskeeper Dies After Golf Course Shove

Police are looking for a group of teens who were riding bikes on a green before William Hinchey was pushed

Police are looking for a group of teens who they said shoved the groundskeeper of a Queens golf course to the ground days before the 79 year old died.

William "Bill" Hinchey was pronounced dead three days after he was knocked over at the Forest park Golf Course in Woodhaven on Sept. 8.

Police said Hinchey was trying to shoo off a group of teens riding their bikes on a golf course green when he was pushed. The 79-year-old broke his hip on impact, and he was taken to a hospital afterward.

"It's a terrible thing," said Bonnie Goldfarb, one of Hinchey's neighbors. "There's so much going on and everyone's going through so much trauma. That's just another terrible thing that shouldn't have happened."

Medical examiners haven't revealed how he died. His funeral was on Thursday.

