NYC Gridlock Alert Days spike in December

Happy Holidays?

New York City's Department of Transportation designates the busiest traffic days of the year as Gridlock Alert Days, recommending people bike or ride mass transit -- or walk -- to minimize the risk of unnecessary headaches. And the month of December owns about half of them for 2023.

'Tis the season. Here's the list for the rest of the month:

Friday, December 1, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023

Further complicating matters for drivers (while expanding free space for pedestrians), the city's annual Holiday Streets open this Sunday on Fifth Avenue and around Rockefeller Center. See full details on those here.