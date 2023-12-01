holidays

NYC Gridlock Alert Days spike in December

There are 19 designated Gridlock Alert Days for 2023 in NYC - and this month owns almost half of them

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Happy Holidays?

New York City's Department of Transportation designates the busiest traffic days of the year as Gridlock Alert Days, recommending people bike or ride mass transit -- or walk -- to minimize the risk of unnecessary headaches. And the month of December owns about half of them for 2023.

'Tis the season. Here's the list for the rest of the month:

  • Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Friday, December 15, 2023
Further complicating matters for drivers (while expanding free space for pedestrians), the city's annual Holiday Streets open this Sunday on Fifth Avenue and around Rockefeller Center. See full details on those here.

This article tagged under:

holidaysManhattantrafficcongestion pricing
