NYC Gas Prices Hit 8-Year High, Topping $4 a Gallon

For the first time since the summer of 2014, the average price of a gallon of gas in New York City is over $4 - and it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

A gallon of regular unleaded in the city is now $4.05, AAA Northeast said Friday -- up 5% in just two days.

The surge in the city mirrors what's happening nationwide, as the war in Ukraine pushes oil prices higher, with knock-on effects at the pump for consumers.

Gas prices nationally are already up more than 10% this year, and at the extreme end, spots in California are now paying more than $6 a gallon.

New York City isn't quite there yet, but it's only a few cents off record highs, with more increases yet to come.

"The price of crude oil started today over $111 per barrel due to the war in Ukraine, and will likely increase with continuing conflict. Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand, and higher prices. And the middle of this month will see the beginning of the switch to more expensive blends of summer gasoline. Pain at the pump looks like it will continue for months to come," AAA Northeast said.