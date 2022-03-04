gas prices

NYC Gas Prices Hit 8-Year High, Topping $4 a Gallon

Gasoline prices in New York City topped $4 a gallon for the first time since the summer of 2014 - how high will gas prices go now?

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the first time since the summer of 2014, the average price of a gallon of gas in New York City is over $4 - and it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

A gallon of regular unleaded in the city is now $4.05, AAA Northeast said Friday -- up 5% in just two days.

The surge in the city mirrors what's happening nationwide, as the war in Ukraine pushes oil prices higher, with knock-on effects at the pump for consumers.

Gas prices nationally are already up more than 10% this year, and at the extreme end, spots in California are now paying more than $6 a gallon.

New York City isn't quite there yet, but it's only a few cents off record highs, with more increases yet to come.

"The price of crude oil started today over $111 per barrel due to the war in Ukraine, and will likely increase with continuing conflict. Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand, and higher prices. And the middle of this month will see the beginning of the switch to more expensive blends of summer gasoline. Pain at the pump looks like it will continue for months to come," AAA Northeast said.

Markets 21 hours ago

The World Could Be on the Brink of an Energy Crisis Rivaling the 1970s, Says IHS Markit's Yergin

gas prices Mar 1

US, Allies Agree to Release 60 Million Barrels of Oil Amid War

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

gas prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us