NYC Gallery Spotlights Iconic Women in Photography Exhibition 

A recent standout gallery in New York City, co-curated by award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg and singer-songwriter Debbie Harry, celebrates woman who've made an impact in media through art and activism alike.

The Morrison Hotel Galley hosted an estimated 125 people at the opening of "WOMEN WHO ROCK," which took place on International Women's Day.

“For Women’s Day, we’re trying to showcase all the female musicians that we admire and who’ve paved the way,” Morrison Hotel Gallery Director Marcelle Murdock said.

The showcase features over 100 images of prominent figures such as Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks and Lauryn Hill, in addition to highlighting the work of many female photographers, including Ebet Roberts, Amalie Rothschild and Charlyn Zlotnik.

“We always try to equally represent female and male photographers, and we’ve taken on a lot more female photographers over the past couple years,” Murdock said.

While only some photos from this display are currently up to view at the Morrison Hotel Gallery, all photos are still available for purchase.

The gallery’s upcoming photography exhibition titled “No Vacancy: A Tribute to Hotel Chelsea and Sunset Marquis” premieres on Thursday, April 28 and features the work of more female photographers.