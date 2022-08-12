NYC Flatbed Thief in Pedestrian-Striking Joyride Arrested Months Later: Cops

A 58-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested on grand larceny and other charges in connection with an April joyride on a stolen flatbed truck that ended with a pedestrian knocked unconscious and a crash into a utility pole, authorities say.

Carl Jenkins, who was arrested Thursday, also is charged with leaving the scene of a serious vehicle accident and vehicular assault in the April 22 jaunt through the Bronx. It wasn't immediately clear how cops tracked him down or whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations as of early Friday afternoon.

Cops had been looking for Jenkins since he allegedly hit a 49-year-old pedestrian who had been standing behind a parked pickup truck as he barreled through the Bronx on the stolen flatbed. No update on the victim's condition was provided Friday, but authorities have said he was left on the road near East 238th Street with "severe body trauma," including broken bones.

Officers found the stolen flatbed hours later near East 235th Street and White Plains Road where it was apparently abandoned after crashing into a utility pole.