NYC Fines of Up to $15,000 a Day for COVID Rule Breakers Take Effect Friday

What to Know Heavy fines will be handed out starting Friday for violations of the new COVID restrictions that took effect in NYC a day earlier; mass gathering infractions can cost up to $15,000 a day

The new restrictions are based on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's color-coded cluster areas; the red zones see the tightest rules, which are in effect for a minimum of two weeks but could be in place for longer

They come as New York state sees its highest total COVID hospitalizations since July and NYC's daily case average tops 500; New Jersey is seeing upticks in cases and hospitalizations as well

New York City will start handing out hefty fines Friday as the city and state step up enforcement of new COVID restrictions amid months-long highs in total hospitalizations that have been followed by soaring infection rates in hotspots.

Penalties of up to $15,000 a day apply for violations on mass gathering rules; in red cluster areas, those are banned entirely. Twenty-five percent capacity or a max of 10 people caps apply to houses of worship, while schools switch all-remote and nonessential businesses have been shut down. Fines of up to $1,000 a day accompany social distancing and mask-wearing infractions -- and Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned people who don't adhere to rules will face consequences.

Orange and red cluster zone areas see varying restrictions, though schools are only allowed to stay in-person, with mandatory weekly testing, within the latter. The new restrictions are in place for at least two weeks; they won't be lifted until the infection rate trend reverts to the numbers New York has seen this summer.

The announcement of the cluster zones earlier this week prompted severe protests, mainly from heavily affected religious communities who criticized the renewed restrictions on houses of worship. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the rules aren't targeted, but based on science and data -- and reflect areas that have, in his view, violated COVID precautions and allowed the spikes in the first place.

The New York restrictions, which apply to clusters in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as in Orange, Rockland and Broome counties, cover only about 6 percent of the entire state's population, the governor said. That same 6 percent of the state's population has accounted for roughly a quarter of daily new COVID cases lately. Twenty hotspot ZIP codes have a 5.8 percent positivity rate, more than five times the statewide average and far outpacing New York City's average in recent weeks.

While the overall infection rate remains low, total COVID hospitalizations are hitting recent highs both statewide and in the city. Cuomo reported 754 total hospitalizations in New York Thursday, the highest number since July 16. New York City's daily COVID case average has almost doubled over the last month.

Neighboring New Jersey has been struggling to contain upticks in now two counties as well -- Ocean and Monmouth counties. Gov. Phil Murphy reported 1,301 new cases in his briefing Thursday, the highest daily number since late May. He also noted 652 hospitalizations, the highest total since Aug. 5.

Asked whether indoor gatherings could see renewed restrictions in New Jersey, Murphy said Thursday that "every option remains on the table. Could we see some move on indoor gatherings? Perhaps." He noted there was no evidence that indoor dining, which the state resumed after a delay last month, was contributing.

Protests erupted in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood Tuesday and Wednesday night after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in some parts of the city and state. NBC New York's Ray Villeda and Checkey Beckford report.

New Jersey's health commissioner said Thursday that about 15 percent of that state's new cases may be tied to September religious services, which is when the holiest days of the Jewish calendar were celebrated. She pointed to 206 new cases in Lakewood, which has seen positivity rates soar beyond the statewide average, comprised of predominantly white, non-Latino men ages 19 to 49.

The heightened concerns in both states come with heightened concerns about the fall season in general. Cuomo has warned New York's overall low infection rate may not be sustainable through the fall even without the cluster areas.

Fall means chillier weather, which means more indoor activities. It means flu season. It means schools -- if they can manage to safely stay open. New Jersey has confirmed 16 outbreaks tied to public school, with 58 total cases reported.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The two states together have lost at least 41,700 people to the virus to date, nearly a fifth of the death toll of the entire country, by NBC News estimates.

New York City alone has lost at least 21,000 people, including deaths that probably were caused by COVID but not definitively linked to it by diagnosis. The CDC has said another 5,000 more fatalities could be attributed to it in some way.

Nationally, the death toll has soared in the last two months, topping 213,000 by NBC News' latest estimates with more than 7.5 million confirmed cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Thursday he's not comfortable with the level of COVID cases as the U.S. enters fall and winter.

The U.S. is reporting roughly 40,000 new coronavirus cases a day, which may get even worse as temperatures get cooler and people head indoors, Fauci said during an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. "I’m not comfortable with that. I would like to see that level, way, way down, well below 10,000."

Worldwide, confirmed COVID deaths have surpassed 1 million, though officials acknowledge the actual toll is likely significantly higher than the reported one.