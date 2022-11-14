NYC Ferry's Greenpoint Landing Stop Reopens After More Than a Year Closed

After more than a year of waiting, the Greenpoint Landing stop of the NYC Ferry has officially reopened Monday.

The pier was closed in May 2021 due to a problem with one of the site's piles. However, the company that owns the site announced on its website in mid-October that in-water construction at the Greenpoint Ferry Pier was finally completed and the barge has been relocated to the dock, our sister station Telemundo 47 reports.

NYC Ferry celebrated the news Monday by issuing a statement on its website saying: "We’re excited to announce that the Greenpoint landing will reopen on Monday, November 14. We appreciate your patience and look forward to serving our Greenpoint riders once again on the East River route."

For NYC Ferry schedule information, click here.

