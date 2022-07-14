NYC Ferry Fares Rising 45%, But With Broader Discounts Available

Single-ride fares on the NYC Ferry are going up 45%, but the city says regular riders will still be able to take advantage of the old price, and new deep discounts will be available for those eligible.

The city ferry's single-ride fare will rise to $4 from $2.75, officials said Thursday. A 10-ride pack will be available for $27.50, effectively preserving the old fare for those who ride the system more regularly. Officials estimated the new pricing structure would generate up to $2 million in extra annual revenue.

A Ferry Discount Program will offer tickets at $1.35 each way for eligible riders who apply and are verified. To increase uptake for that program, the ferry system will send mailers to dozens of NYCHA developments near ferry terminals this summer.

The fare hike comes amid controversy about how much the NYC Ferry system is actually costing the city. The comptroller's office released a scathing audit last week claiming the Economic Development Corporation had underreported more than $200 million in ferry costs over six years, and that the city's subsidy per rider ended up being almost $13 in the last fiscal year.

The EDC responded to the audit saying, “We believe that relevant data was misrepresented, key facts were misconstrued, or NYCEDC's contractual agreement with the operator of the NYC Ferry was misunderstood.”

This is a developing story.