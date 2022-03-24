NYC Fender Bender Leads to Chase, Apparent Road Rage Killing: Cops

Police are looking for a light gray Infiniti driver in connection with what appears to be a deadly case of road rage in Brooklyn, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities discovered the victim, 30-year-old Jose Flores of Brooklyn, dead in his car on Tapscott Street with a gunshot wound to his torso shortly before dawn on Sunday, March 13.

An investigation revealed Flores had been in a collision with a light gray Infiniti at the corner of Tapscott Street and Blake Avenue and the two drivers started arguing, police said. The Infiniti driver allegedly flashed a gun, at which point Flores drove off, in fear of his life. Police say the Infiniti driver followed him.

He then allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot Flores, returned to his car and drove off. The Infiniti, which cops say would have had rear-end damage to its passenger side from the collision, was last seen heading on Howard Avenue onto East Parkway toward Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues.

Police released surveillance footage of the vehicle (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.