CRIME STOPPERS

NYC Family Chases Off Stranger Who Tries to Carjack 72-Year-Old in Driveway: Cops

No injuries were reported, but police are asking for help bringing the suspect into custody

NYPD

Someone tried to carjack a 72-year-old Bronx man as he pulled into his driveway last weekend, police say. The man's family stopped the would-be thief, police said.

According to the NYPD, the victim was still sitting in his car, in his driveway near Gleason and Theriot avenues, just before 11 p.m. Saturday when the stranger walked up, put his hand over the driver's mouth and snatched his car keys.

The man's family stopped the thief as he tried to drive off with the car. He then ran away and was last seen moving north on Theriot Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video released by police shows the man police are looking for (above). Anyone with information is asked to calL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBronxcarjacking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us