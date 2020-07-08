NYC Expected to Reveal Fall School Plans as Anxious Parents Brace for New Reality

What to Know New York City is expected to reveal some of its plans for school in the fall; those plans will likely involve both in-person and remote instruction

That hybrid approach is also part of the guidelines New Jersey released late last month; in Connecticut, though, the governor says all schools must prepare for all students to return to in-person learning in the fall

With fall school still in limbo, NYC's Board of Health approved a plan Tuesday to reopen more than 3,000 childcare centers across the five boroughs starting July 13 to give parents some relief

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to share more details Wednesday on the plan for New York City's public schools in September -- one that will likely involve a hybrid approach of both in-person and remote learning and intense COVID precautions.

De Blasio has repeatedly said in no uncertain terms that New York City's "schools will open in September," despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo's unwillingness to commit to that. Cuomo says there are still so many unknowns around the virus and much could change -- for better or for worse -- over the next two months.

It's ultimately Cuomo's call. He is also expected to address the issue of schools on Wednesday.

The clock is ticking down. Emotionally and physically weary parents who have worked to home school or solely care for their children, some also while working, for the last four months, are desperate for some at least some clear answers.

They still might not get much on Wednesday beyond what they already know. Bits of insight have trickled out of the last month or so, though the various sources all say nothing has been decided for sure at this time. For his part, de Blasio has said fall school will include strict social distancing, some level of mask requirements, regular deep cleanings and hand sanitizing stations.

Schools will also likely need some means of monitoring health indicators, especially since kids may show different symptoms of COVID than adults or none at all. Temperature checks may be part of the multi-faceted strategy.

De Blasio has also warned parents to expect "staggering" as far as student schedules are concerned, meaning kids may not all go back to school at the same time or may only return for in-person learning on dedicated days. Ensuring space for social distancing is challenging in the nation's largest school system.

The mayor said parents would be notified about their children's schedules well ahead of school starting so they can plan accordingly.

Social distancing itself is a quandary beyond class size. How can it be enforced among elementary schoolers? Or those enrolled in the city's 3- and 4K programs?

One letter from a Park Slope elementary school principal to parents last month indicated students may only be in the building for in-person learning one out of every three days. That letter hinted at 24/7 mask-wearing except during meals and the elimination of enrichment activities like arts, music and physical education as parents have come to know them.

As one parent who received the letter last month told the New York Post, "At a certain point this isn’t school anymore. Parents don’t know what to do.”

A recent Department of Education survey of more than 400,000 parents underscores the point. It found 75 percent of parents want to send their kids back to school in September. That leaves a full 25 percent unsure.

Ultimately, student and staff safety will be the driving factor, all local leaders have said. De Blasio and the Department of Education agree the situation is highly fluid, especially with COVID cases rising in 41 states and Washington, D.C.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

"The bottom line is this – safety first, health first. Everything we're going to do is going to be within that prism, to make sure that we are convinced we can do things in a healthy manner for kids, parents, educators, staff, everyone," de Blasio said Tuesday. "We're over two months away until the opening of schools. A lot of challenges can come up or progress can happen in that time."

There is some immediate relief on the horizon for New York City parents, at least. On Tuesday, the Board of Health voted to reopen 3,000 childcare centers next week. Those centers will have a 15-child per room cap and face-covering mandates as well as daily health screenings and other precautionary measures.

Capacity limits and face-coverings have also been part of the fall school strategy that New Jersey and Connecticut have started to roll out over the last month. The governors of both states admit anything can change at any time, but they have decidedly different underlying strategies. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy's plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning, as is expected to be the case with New York City's plan. In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all school districts to prepare for the return of all students, in person, in the fall.

New York City must submit its plans to Cuomo's office for approval well before September, as the hundreds of other school districts in the state must do.

Could New York City have a different approach from the rest of the state's public schools? If Cuomo's move to indefinitely postpone indoor dining in the five boroughs while allowing it to continue in the rest of the state is any indication, it's certainly possible.

"The numbers all continue to show that we are right where we need to be, but what's happening around the country is a cold reminder that we must all continue to be cautious, smart and disciplined," Cuomo said this week.

COVID cases are smashing daily records on a regular basis in a growing number of states, prompting the tri-state area to issue a travel advisory for those coming from viral hotspots and forcing all three governors to slow their own reopenings.

Cuomo has blamed the recent national surges on President Donald Trump, accusing him of pushing uninformed reopenings over public health in a desperate attempt to revive the starved national economy. Trump has also strongly pushed state and local leaders to reopen schools in the fall.

President Trump meeting with officials on how to safely re-open schools for the next school year,Susan McGinnis reports.

The president's latest campaign to do so Tuesday drew swift rebuke from national leaders in education, who say he is more interested in scoring points for the November election than protecting the safety of students and their teachers.

“Trump has proven to be incapable of grasping that people are dying — that more than 130,000 Americans have already died," said Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association. “Educators want nothing more than to be back in classrooms and on college campuses with our students, but we must do it in a way that keeps students, educators and communities safe."

The United States topped the 3 million COVID case mark on Tuesday. It has lost at least 132,000 people to the virus, by NBC News estimates. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut account for a third of those fatalities.