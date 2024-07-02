New York City

NYC employers must now inform workers of their labor rights

A local ordinance requires employers to inform their workers of their labor rights.

By Ana Valdez Saravia

Getty Images

What to Know

  • Starting in July, employers must notify employees of their labor rights through the poster "Know Your Rights at Work"
  • One of the main rights is that the employer cannot retaliate against the worker who decides to exercise their legal protections
  • Immigration status is not an impediment for workers to exercise their labor rights, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

Since the beginning of July, employers in New York City must inform their workers about their rights in multiple languages, regardless of their immigration status.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has implemented the local law "Know Your Rights at Work," which mandates that workers should be aware of their rights and that their employers are legally obligated to inform employees about them.

This information is available on a poster created by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which employers must provide to each employee before July 1st. After this date, employers must give copies of the poster to new hires before or on their first day of work. Additionally, employers are required to display the poster in a visible location and on the company's digital platforms to facilitate access for workers.

Workers can scan the QR code on the poster or visit nyc.gov/workers to learn about their labor rights, which are available in multiple languages.

Which are some of the rights of workers in NYC?

One of the main rights is that the employer cannot retaliate against the worker who chooses to exercise their rights.

Among other rights are the protection of a fair wage with specified hours, sick days, the right to temporary schedule changes for up to two business days per year for certain personal events, and the right to take unpaid time off, among others.

Additionally, specifications have been added for workers in fast food establishments, retail security and utilities, delivery workers, independent contractors, and grocery store employees.

If workers have any questions or complaints, they can call 311 and specify the Worker Protection Law to receive the necessary assistance.

Where can I find more information about my rights?

For more information, visit the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection website here.

