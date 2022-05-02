NYC Driver Swerves to Avoid Pedestrian, Still Hits Him — and a Honda; 3 Hurt

A man in his 20s was seriously hurt when a driver hit him as he crossed a Lower East Side street early Monday, authorities said.

The man was crossing East Houston at First Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when cops say a driver, possibly behind the wheel of a Camaro, swerved in an effort to avoid him. The driver hit the pedestrian anyway, then careened into a Honda.

It wasn't clear if the Honda was parked or at a red light when it was hit. Two people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for complaints of pain, but they weren't believed to have suffered serious injuries.

The pedestrian was stabilized after being taken to Bellevue, but no update on his condition or details on his injuries were immediately available.