Manhattan

NYC Driver Swerves to Avoid Pedestrian, Still Hits Him — and a Honda; 3 Hurt

The pedestrian was badly hurt but the injuries to the people in the cars weren't believed to be serious

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A man in his 20s was seriously hurt when a driver hit him as he crossed a Lower East Side street early Monday, authorities said.

The man was crossing East Houston at First Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when cops say a driver, possibly behind the wheel of a Camaro, swerved in an effort to avoid him. The driver hit the pedestrian anyway, then careened into a Honda.

It wasn't clear if the Honda was parked or at a red light when it was hit. Two people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for complaints of pain, but they weren't believed to have suffered serious injuries.

The pedestrian was stabilized after being taken to Bellevue, but no update on his condition or details on his injuries were immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Manhattancar crashlower east side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us