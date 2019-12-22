arson

NYC Dorm Arson Suspect Arraigned, Arrested Again Hours Later

Suspect Peter Weyand, 33,  was arrested again after his arraignment for allegedly setting fires at a Jewish university dormitory

A homeless man accused of setting fires at a Jewish university dormitory was arrested again just hours after his arraignment.

New York City police say they picked up 33-year-old Peter Weyand around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for trespassing after he busted a fence and broke into a Staten Island backyard.

Weyand, who was out on supervised release in the arson case, was released under the same conditions after his subsequent arrest, according to court records.

It was Weyand's third time in handcuffs this month.

Early Friday, authorities say he kicked out part of a glass door to a dormitory lobby at Manhattan's Yeshiva University and used matches intended for lighting a Hanukkah menorah to torch rolls of toilet paper, a box of hand sanitizer refills, a desk and computer

No one was injured and the fire department said there was no indication it was a hate crime.

On Dec. 5, Weyland was charged with misdemeanor menacing and harassment after quarreling with a roommate in Brooklyn.

A message was left with a lawyer who represented Weyand at his arson arraignment.

