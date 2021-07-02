CRIME STOPPERS

NYC Dog Walker Randomly Shoves 76-Year-Old Woman to Pavement, Video Shows

Police released surveillance footage of the broad daylight shove in Brooklyn

A ponytailed dog walker smoking a cigarette randomly shoved a 76-year-old woman to the ground when the two passed each other on a Brooklyn sidewalk last month, according to the NYPD and surveillance footage.

Video released by police shows the suspect turn at Neptune Avenue around 10:40 a.m. June 10 and start walking down the same sidewalk as the victim. He suddenly shoves her to the ground, apparently for no reason at all, according to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police described as "serious physical injury."

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

