caught on camera

NYC Deli Punch Leads to Wild Sidewalk Brawl, Student Getting Shot in Stomach

nyc deli fight
Handout

The entire confrontation was caught on store surveillance cameras.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities are looking for a man caught on camera walloping a SUNY student and star football player in the face at a Queens deli, then following him outside and shoots him in the stomach, leaving him badly hurt, police said Tuesday.

The NYPD identified the suspect in the attack at a deli on Springfield Boulevard a day earlier as Jeffrey Thurston. He remains at large.

Video shows Thurston start to argue with the victim as he tries to walk by him inside the deli, according to police. It's not clear what was said, but Thurston is allegedly the man seen on camera punching the victim in the face.

The suspect runs outside, chased by the victim. They tumble out the front door and brawl on the sidewalk for a moment before Thurston allegedly pulls out a gun and shoots him. According to police, the victim is a student at SUNY Buffalo and is a star athlete on the football team.

Anyone with information on Thurston's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraQueensCRIME STOPPERSAssault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us