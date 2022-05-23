NYC Declares Baby Formula State of Emergency to Prevent Price Gouging

Price gouging baby formula won't be allowed in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday after signing a new executive order declaring a state of emergency for the city.

A nationwide shortage of formula has parents and families scrambling to track down supplies as store shelves sit empty and communities turn to collection drives to redistribute available supplies.

"At its core, the nationwide infant formula shortage is a public health issue, triggered by failings in our economic and regulatory systems," Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said in the mayor's announcement.

The executive order, in place for 30 days, comes as nearly half of all tri-state retailers face a depleted stock of formula, according to the mayor's office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

President Joe Biden triggered the Defense Production Act last week to prioritize the delivery of formula ingredients to manufacturers. He also enacted Operation Fly Formula, with the first shipments of formula from overseas arriving this past weekend.

The first shipment of baby formula being sent to the U.S. from Europe arrived at an airbase in Germany Saturday.

The nationwide crisis stems from a voluntary recall and facility closure by one of the largest formula providers in country, Abbott Nutrition.

The mayor is calling on New Yorkers who witness price gouging to call 311 or file a complaint at nyc.gov/dcwp.