4 killed in pair of deadly overnight crashes in NYC

A deadly night on New York City roads left four people dead between two separate mangled crashes late Saturday and early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

The first deadly crash was reported up in the Bronx between two cars.

Police said a packed Honda Accord was traveling northbound into the intersection of Park Avenue and Claremont Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when the driver collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling eastbound.

At least four men were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital. Police said two of the men, ages 24 and 25, did not survive their injuries. The two others, ages 27 and 30, were being treated at the hospital but the extent of their injuries wasn't clear.

The impact of the crash caused one of the cars to flip over onto its roof.

Police were working late into the night to determine which driver was at fault. Additional details were not provided by Sunday morning.

Hours later, down in Manhattan, police said two more people died in East Harlem.

Around 4:45 a.m., a motorcycle and SUV crashed at East 106th Street and Third Avenue. Police said two people on the motorcycle, a 35-year-old woman and a man, whose age wasn't known, died.

The driver of the SUV, a Toyota RAV4, remained on the scene.