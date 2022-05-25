NYC Dad, 6-Year-Old Son Robbed of $30 at Gunpoint After Yankee Game

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a father and his 6-year-old son at gunpoint when they returned to their Bronx home after a Yankee game earlier this week, authorities say.

The 40-year-old dad and his son were seen walking into their building lobby, near Sheridan Avenue and 161st Street, around 9 p.m. Monday, surveillance footage showed. They opened the door and went inside.

Then a stranger approaches them and pulls out a handgun, pointing it at the man and his child as he stole about $30 from the father. The gunman then ran off.

No injuries were reported.

Police released footage of the incident (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.