NYC Cult-Favorite Dough Doughnuts Is Coming to Rockefeller Center

What to Know The beloved cult-classic Dough Doughnuts announced Thursday it will be opening a new location in an iconic New York City landmark ahead of Memorial Day 2020

Dough Doughnuts’ new outpost will open at the end of May at 10 Rockefeller Plaza

This will be the chain’s fourth New York City location

The beloved cult-classic Dough Doughnuts announced Thursday it will be opening a new location in an iconic New York City landmark ahead of Memorial Day 2020.

Dough Doughnuts’ new outpost will open at the end of May at 10 Rockefeller Plaza. This will be the chain’s fourth New York City location.

“We’re excited to continue Dough Doughnut’s growth and give even more New Yorkers the ability to get our Doughnuts," Dough Doughnuts' partner Steven Klein said in a statement.

Bethany Costello, the Michelin-starred pastry chef who became the Culinary Director of Dough Doughnuts in July 2018, will continue to oversee the doughnut creations.

Dough was founded in 2010 in the Bed-Stuy section of Brooklyn. What started as a neighborhood spot quickly boomed. Dough expanded into Manhattan, placing roots in the Flatiron district in 2015, followed by two kiosks located in Urbanspace Vanderbilt at Grand Central and City Kitchen in Times Square.

Dough Doughnuts offers an array of artisanal doughnuts, including unique flavors such as hibiscus, cinnamon sugar, Nutella, red velvet cheesecake, passion fruit and blood orange.