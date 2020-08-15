Queens

NYC Correction Officer Killed in Queens Overnight Gun Violence: Union

The union representing New York City correction officers says one of its own was fatally shot in Queens early Saturday morning.

The off-duty correction officer was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in South Jamaica, said Benny Boscio Jr., president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association. Boscio says the officer was stationed to the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island.

Medics transported the 28-year-old to Jamaica Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The union president says the officer, on the job for over two years, was "well-liked and highly regarded by his fellow officers."

The NYPD did not immediately confirm the victim's identity while they worked to notify his family.

Police say the officer was one of three people killed in overnight gun violence Friday.

