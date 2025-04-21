New York faces ‘serious consequences' if congestion pricing tolls don't end, Trump admin warns

The Trump administration has issued New York yet another deadline to wrap up its first-in-the-nation congestion pricing program in Manhattan or suffer "serious consequences," according to a new letter shared Monday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote to Gov. Kathy Hochul with a revised deadline of May 21 to cease toll collection efforts on vehicles entering Manhattan's Central Business District. The letter comes just one day after Hochul and the MTA ignored an April 20 deadline -- which came after an earlier March 21 deadline to end the program.

In his letter, Duffy promises to cut off federal funding and certain approvals on road projects in Manhattan if Hochul chooses not to turn off the tolling program or if she fails to prove the program's compliance with federal law.

"We are giving New York one last chance to turn back or prove their actions are not illegal," Duffy warned Monday in a statement.

“The federal government sends billions to New York—but we won’t foot the bill if Governor Hochul continues to implement an illegal toll to backfill the budget of New York’s failing transit system," the secretary also said.

The legality of the city's tolling program continues to play out in court, but so far, judges have continually sided with the state and the MTA.

Hochul offered a succinct response to Duffy's letter: "I repeat: congestion pricing is legal — and it’s working. Traffic is down, business is up and the cameras are staying on.”

The head of the MTA echoed Hochul's statement, confirming that the cameras would stay on until ordered to do otherwise by a court.

“We have received Secretary Duffy’s letter setting yet another new deadline and are evaluating MTA’s legal options, given that the legal issues raised in the letter are already appropriately before a federal judge," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.

The fee began Jan. 5 and is meant to not just reduce traffic jams but also raise billions of dollars in revenue for New York’s subways, commuter trains and public buses.

But Trump, whose namesake Trump Tower and other properties are within the congestion zone, had vowed to kill the plan as soon as he took office.

The transit authority, meanwhile, has continued to tout the benefits of the tolling program, saying fewer vehicles are now coming into the heart of Manhattan.

Around 560,000 vehicles per day entered the congestion zone in March, a 13% drop from the roughly 640,000 the MTA projects would have driven through the area without the tolling scheme, according to data the agency released earlier this month.

The agency has previously said it's on track to meet the $500 million in revenue initially projected this year from congestion pricing.

The toll varies depending on type of vehicle and time of day and comes on top of tolls drivers already pay to cross bridges and tunnels into Manhattan.

Other big cities around the world, including London and Stockholm, have similar congestion pricing schemes.

On Thursday, a Manhattan federal judge dismissed a series of lawsuits brought by the local trucking industry and other local groups challenging the toll.

Most of those lawsuits had argued the fee was approved by federal transportation officials without proper scrutiny and that the court should order the completion of a more comprehensive environmental impact study.