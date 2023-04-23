NYC Carjackers Take Ride With Baby, 73-Year-Old Still Inside: NYPD

A shocking midnight carjacking in the Bronx could have come to a disastrous conclusion after two thieves drove off with a baby and 73-year-old woman still inside.

Police say two men ran up to a parked Toyota RAV4 Sunday morning in the Parkchester section of the borough moments after its driver popped into a store near Olmstead Avenue and Unionport Road. But three female occupants, ages 73, 37 and 1, were seated inside the car.

The 37-year-old managed to get free of the carjackers and exit the RAV4 without injury, police say, but the other two victims were stuck when the carjackers took off.

Fortunately, their nightmare joyride was brief; the two remaining passengers were let out of the car a few blocks away near Rosedale Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway. No one was injured.

Police say the thieves sped off in the stolen car, eventually dumping it all the way over on University Avenue in the Highbridge section.

The search for the unidentified car thieves is ongoing.