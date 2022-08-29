gun violence

NYC Card Game Turns Sour, Bullets Fly Outside St. Patrick's Cathedral Church

The midtown gunfire capped off a weekend of violence; at least 5 people died in shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx

By Tracie Strahan

Officers stand outside St. Patrick's Cathedral where a gunman opened fire Sunday
News 4

A shooting over a card game outside St. Patrick's Cathedral Sunday evening sent tourists and New Yorkers scrambling from the popular Manhattan neighborhood.

Police increased their presence around the church the rest of the night and into Monday after a gunman opened fire around 6 p.m.

NYPD officials said the suspect pulled out a firearm during a game of three-card monte. The man allegedly wagered cash and a gold chain, and wasn't willing to give them up.

No injuries were reported in the hours after the shooting, but a bullet did break the window of a nearby car.

Bullet hole pierces window of car parked near Midtown church.
News 4
Police had made no arrests by the following morning, but top brass said the gunman is known to the department.

"The suspect in this case has multiple prior arrests for gun related crimes, including for shooting people, and yet remains free and carrying a gun," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said Monday.

The midtown gunfire capped off a weekend of violence; at least 5 people died in shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Officials on Monday also identified the victim in the overnight shooting on Coney Island where five were shot, one fatally. Derrick Sanders, 42, of Brooklyn, did not survive.

Four people survived a late-night shooting on Coney Island over the weekend that claimed the life of a 42-year-old. News 4's Adam Harding reports.
This article tagged under:

gun violenceNYPDMidtown
