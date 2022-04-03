CRIME STOPPERS

NYC Car Thief Takes Parking Lot Worker for Ride on Roof in Getaway: Cops

It happened on Crescent Street in Queens last week

NYPD

Cops are looking for a car thief who snatched a vehicle from a Queens parking lot last week and rode off, even as the 49-year-old employee tried to hold onto the hood as he sped away, authorities said Sunday.

The thief walked onto the lot on Crescent Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, got into a white 2017 Kia sedan and started to drive away using the keys that were already in the vehicle, police said.

The 49-year-old worker jumped on the hood to try and stop him and managed to ride the car a short distance before he fell off, suffering a minor injury to his leg.

The employee refused medical attention at the scene, but the thief got away in the vehicle, which had a license plate of UGD782 and an estimated value of $21,000.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSQueenstheft
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us