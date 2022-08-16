NYC Bus Driver Gets Glass In Eye After Stranger Throws Object Through Window: Police

A bus driver in Upper Manhattan was injured after an unknown attacker approached an MTA bus and threw and object through the window, sending glass right into the driver's eye, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and 10th Avenue in Inwood, a police official said. The driver of the Bx20 bus was sitting in his seat when a man threw something through the window.

The glass from the window shattered, and went into the driver's eye, police said. He was taken to Allen Pavilion Hospital, where police described he was expected to recover.

While all the circumstances of the attack were not clear, police said that it stemmed from a road rage incident, but there were no further details available.

"Lunatic perpetrators who attack a bus in service deserve the consequences they face when the NYPD finds them and delivers them to justice," the MTA said in a statement. "We are hoping for the bus operator’s rapid recovery and are incredibly fortunate no riders were injured."

Police did not have anyone in custody, as of Tuesday night. An investigation is ongoing.