NYC Building's Rooftop Infinity Pool Comes With Skyline Views — And a Hefty Price Tag

The infinity pool that sits atop Brooklyn's tallest residential building is not large, and is not deep enough to allow diving. But it sure is high — 68 stories high, to be exact.

The developers of Brooklyn Point boast that the infinity pool is the highest one of its kind in the western hemisphere, a full 680 feet above the ground.

"The opportunity to put in an infinity pool that gives not only views of the Manhattan skyline, but all the way up to the 59th Street Bridge, it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up," said Brooklyn Point Sales Director Cory Walter.

But amenities and views like the ones they are able to offer don't come cheap: Studios at the newly built tower start at $900,000, but there is a 25-year tax abatement. There are more than 400 units in the building, and occupancy started in Fall 2020.

The developers won't say how many homes they've sold so far, but they're confident in what other agents describe and report as a growing Brooklyn housing market, despite the pandemic.

"When we were in the throes of COVID, we saw demand for outdoor spaces, extensions of everyone's homes," said Walter. "And we expect that to continue."

The pool opens in the next couple of weeks for residents, just in time for the hot summer months. Just hope nobody splashes too hard, or else it's look out below.